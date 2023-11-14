Vickie Roden Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Sept. 22, 1954-Nov. 13, 2023

Vickie L. Roden, 69, a lifelong resident of Dowagiac, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, Nov. 13, 2023, at her home. She was born on Sept. 22, 1954, in Dowagiac, the daughter of the late Ruby (Krager) Moore and Emerson Drake.

Surviving are her husband — Ray Roden; brother — Richard Drake and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter — Shawn Drake; and three sisters — Cindi Carlock, Brenda Drake and Cheryl Nusbaum.

Honoring Vickie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements were entrusted to Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 405 Center St, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Vickie online may do so at www.clarkch.com