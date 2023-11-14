Linda L. Tone Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Sept. 14, 1949-Nov. 12, 2023

Linda Lou Tone, 74, of Cassopolis, died Sunday, Nov.12, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 14, 1949, in Niles, Michigan the fifth of seven children born to Jim and Ruby Green. She attended White Temple Schoolhouse and graduated from Cassopolis High School in 1967. She married Jonathan W. Tone Dec. 14, 1968, in Vandalia, Michigan. She went back to college and graduated in 2003, with an Associates in Accounting from Southwestern Michigan College.

Linda cherished her family and they meant the world to her. She loved to travel with them, especially to the Florida Keys. She loved spending time on the water, from Little Fish Lake to the Gulf of Mexico. She enjoyed the Detroit Tigers, but her favorite sport was anything her grandchildren were involved in. She enjoyed music and loved singing at church and in her band. Linda was a dedicated member of Penn Friends Community Church in Cassopolis for fifty-five years. She devoted thirty-six years to the farm community as the office manager for Community Mills of Cassopolis. She had a way of connecting with people and leaves a legacy of immeasurable relationships.

Linda will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Jonathan Tone of Cassopolis; one daughter, Jessica Tone of Marcellus; three sons, Jon Tone of Cassopolis, Jeff (Joyce) Tone of Marcellus, Joseph (Rachael) Tone of Marcellus; thirteen grandchildren, Cody Tone of Marcellus, Collin Tone of Three Rivers, Jacob (Audrey) Tone of Marcellus, Gabriel (Rena) Tone of Niles, Paige (Stephen) Smoody of Marcellus, Lillian Tone of Grand Rapids, Ellie Tone of Grand Rapids, Olivia Wantowski of Cassopolis, Jenna, Quinton, Lucas, Abigail, Blake; seven great grandchildren, Jamison, Paisley, Waylon, Colton, Wren, Wade, Jetson; three sisters, Carol (Stan) Nederhoed of Holland, Sandra Wright of Vandalia, Kathy Asmus of Vandalia; three brothers, Tom (Rose) Green of Cassopolis, James Green of Vandalia, Jeff (Debbie) Green of Vandalia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will gather from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in the church.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Linda be made to Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com