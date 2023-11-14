James E. Thayer Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Jan. 14, 1956-Nov. 12, 2023

James Edward Thayer, 67, of Cassopolis, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

His life began Jan. 14, 1956, in Plainwell, Michigan, born to Edward and Lena Thayer. He married the love of his life, Melva Louise DeVries Aug. 9, 1980, in Allegan, Michigan.

Jim loved to laugh. He and his brother, Mike, were two peas in a pod. They laughed more than holding a regular conversation. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, hunting, children, and traveling to the UP. Every year he would take his family to Wellston to Mushroom Fest. He enjoyed doing color tours. He cherished spending time with his grandson, Vander. When his kids were young, they were involved in 4H with cattle, horses, and dairy goats. He enjoyed watching them show. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved his Beagle, Opie. He was big into yard sales and thrift shopping with Mel.

Jim will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Melva Thayer of Cassopolis; one daughter, Natalie (Nathan Walden) Thayer of Three Rivers; one son, Nathan (Kelly) Thayer of Cassopolis; one grandson, Vander; mother-in-law, Melva DeVries of Gobles; one sister, Stella “Bonnie” (David) Peabody of Plainwell; one brother, T. Mike (Noelene) Lindsey of Gobles; foreign exchange student who is like a daughter, Catherina Brandt of Germany; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; several sisters; and one brother.

Family and friends will gather from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Jim be made to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M62, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com