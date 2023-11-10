Kathleen Carol Williamson Published 6:24 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Dec. 5, 1946-Nov. 9, 2023

Kathleen Carol Williamson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. She was born Dec, 5, 1946 in Dowagiac, MI to the late Virgil and Angela Veronica Ptaszkiewicz Smith. She is the youngest of 7 children. Kathleen was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roger, four brothers, Robert, Richard, Donald, and Gerald Smith, and one sister, Marilyn Smith.

Kathleen is survived by one sister, Patricia (Ollie) Shear of Michigan, one son, Mark (Joetta) Williamson of Conway, two daughters, Veronica Robertson of Houston, AR and Cassandra (David) Ward of Elkins, AR, six grandchildren, Hunter Robertson, Cody Wyatt, Madison Robertson, Angel Wyatt, Jessica Dossett, and Robert Williamson, and two great-grandchildren, Akira Gonzalez and Maycie Freeman all of Arkansas and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was of the Catholic faith. Kathy was a retired registered nurse and graduated from Southwestern Michigan College. She also retired from her job working for the state of Arkansas as a home health inspector after many years. Kathy loved her family and friends with her heart and soul, as well as any person she ever took care of while working as an RN. She enjoyed playing an assortment of card games and watching the paranormal shows on the Travel Channel. Kathy also loved animals. She also worked at the Conway Human Development Center, and she loved all the clients.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral services will be held at 1pm, Monday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home, with Bro. Kevin West officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

