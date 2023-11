Gerald Buck, 73 of Bridgman Published 6:15 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Gerald Buck, 73 of Bridgman, passed away on Nov. 8, 2023 at WestWoods Bridgman. Arrangements are with Allred Funeral Home. Memorial Service on Dec. 3 at Stevensville SDA Church. www.AllredFuneralHome.com