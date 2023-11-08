Sandra Dickey Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

June 9, 1959-Nov. 7, 2023

Sandra Kay Dickey, a cherished wife, mother, grammy, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2023, in her hometown of Niles, Michigan. Born on June 9, 1959, to Glenn and Violet (Wright) Ernsperger, Sandra was a beacon of love, kindness, and selfless devotion to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Sandra spent her life surrounded by the love of her family, which included her beloved husband of 48 years, David Dickey, and their three daughters, Tracey (Chris) Tompkins, Christina (Dave Delong) Schneider, and Carrie (Haven Freeman) Dickey. The joy of her life was her grandchildren, Hannah and Colin Tompkins, who will forever carry their grammy’s legacy in their hearts.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Violet, and her siblings, Fred Gross, Roger Ernsperger, and Carol Gold. She is survived by her siblings, David (Linda) Ernsperger, Dean (Jane) Ernsperger, Jerry (Liriola) Ernsperger, Lynn (Amy) Ernsperger, Dennis (Rena) Ernsperger, and Sharon Faher.

Sandra had a zest for life that was contagious to those around her. She was known for her love of BINGO, a game that brought her much joy and camaraderie. An ardent supporter of her grandchildren, Sandra never missed one of their sporting games, cheering them on with unwavering enthusiasm. She loved playing cards with her friends, a pastime that brought her much laughter and happiness. Shopping trips with her girls were always a highlight, filled with shared stories, laughter, and cherished memories.

Throughout her life, Sandra was a beacon of positivity, always wearing a smile on her face. Her loving, kind, and selfless nature touched the lives of many. She was a woman who put others before herself, always ready to lend a hand or a listening ear. Her unwavering love for her family and friends, her infectious laughter, and her radiant smile will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Funeral services to honor Sandra’s life will be held on Monday, Nov.13, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles beginning at 2 p.m., with a time of visitation two hours prior. Father Peter Rocca will be officiating and Brother Dennis Meyers will be assisting.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sandra’s name may do so in her memory to Caring Circle Hospice located at 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.