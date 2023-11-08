Henry Ziemke Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Aug. 5, 1946-Nov. 3, 2023

Henry “Hank” A. Ziemke, 77, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 3, 2023, at Rose Arbor Hospice from ALS and cancer.

Hank was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the son of the late Henry and Gertrude (Schreiber) Ziemke. Growing up in Sister Lakes, he was a 1964 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. On Aug. 26, 1967, Hank was united in marriage to Mary Palmer of Dowagiac. He continued his education at Central Michigan University where Hank earned his Bachelor’s degree in accounting. Hank was employed as a CPA in finance and banking in Michigan, until his retirement.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years — Mary Ziemke; two sons — Marc Ziemke and Matthew (Elizabeth) Ziemke; four grandchildren — Mackenzie, Gabe, Quinten and Colton Ziemke; three siblings — James Ziemke, Katherine (Roger) Skorupski and Thomas (Debbie) Ziemke; and several nieces and nephews.

Honoring Hank’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Riverside Cemetery, 400 Riverside Dr., Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Hank online may do so at www.clarkch.com