Bruce Block, 87, of Berrien Springs Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Bruce Block, 87, of Berrien Springs, passed away Nov. 6, 2023. Arrangements are with Allred Funeral Home. Funeral service held Monday Nov.13 at 12:30 p.m., at Allred Funeral Home. www.AllredFuneralHome.com