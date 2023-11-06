Charles L. Sampson II Published 6:12 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Aug. 4, 1972-Oct. 30, 2023

Charles Lloyd “Chuck” Sampson II, 51, of Cassopolis, a guy who liked to hunt, fish, and play pranks, died peacefully early Monday morning Oct. 30, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Aug. 4, 1972, in Dowagiac, Michigan the only son of four children born to Charles and Dora Sampson, Sr. He married Melissa Ann Miller Sept. 10, 2016, in Vandalia, Michigan.

Chuck spent every moment he could with his family. Even though he was a regional truck driver, he was all about snow. He cherished opportunities to make butterflies in his kid’s stomachs when in the car with their Daddy. He enjoyed working on the cars of friends and family. Chuck had a big heart and loved to drop everything to help others. He was an avid fisherman especially going with his buddy, Shannen. He also enjoyed going on boat rides with his friend, Dennis. He was a big collector of movies. Chuck was quite good at helping his wife get out of situations with her semi. He was her knight in shining armor. His wife and kids are going to miss him tremendously. He knew how to make them laugh and have fun, but most importantly, they knew they were loved unconditionally and immensely. He was a skilled cook and enjoyed watching YouTube to find new recipes and instructional videos. His family will greatly miss his pepper steaks and his homemade chili. Chuck loved country music, from the old to the new, he had thousands of county music CD’s. He loved to mess with his buddy, Ray, by driving on the front lawn.

Chuck will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Melissa (Miller) Sampson; one daughter, Anastasia Sampson; one son, Jonathan Sampson; long-time and close friend, Sarah Moser; his mother, Dora Sampson; two sisters, Denalda Tamayo, Veronica (James) Conrad; his beloved puppy dog, Cocoa; several nieces and nephews; and sons, Charles III, Raymond, twin boys, Thomas and Tanner.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Angel Sampson; one sister, Pamela Sampson; and his father, Charles Sampson Sr.

Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Chuck be made to the American Heart Association, Post Office Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 or to Wagner Family Funerals to assist in defraying expenses or to a GoFundMe started in his name via https://www.gofundme.com/f/charles-l-sampson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com