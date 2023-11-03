Steven D. Slatton Published 10:55 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Aug. 19, 1956-Oct. 24, 2023

Steven D. Slatton, 67 of Paw Paw and for many years Dowagiac, MI passed away suddenly on the morning of Oct. 24, 2023. Steve was born on Aug. 19, 1956, in Biloxi, MS to parents Don and Betty (Wilson) Slatton.

Steve was a 1974 graduate of Dowagiac Union H.S. After school Steve honorably served as an Operations Specialist in the US Navy from 1978 to 1983. Post Navy, Steve worked at Edwards AFB on the B1 bomber. Steve thoroughly enjoyed the open road as a truck driver going from coast to coast, stopping to fish when he could. He is preceded in death by father and grandmother Francis Burdick.

Steve is survived by his mother Betty Wilson of Buchannan and brothers Bob (Tracey) Maleski of Dowagiac, and Craig (Diana) Cloud of Battle Creek, MI and niece Shelley (Mike) Alexander of Zeeland, MI.

A memorial service will be held at Michiana Church of Christ 500 E Prairie Ronde, Dowagiac, MI with Pastor Juston Shephard officiating on Friday Nov. 10. Family visitation will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 4 p.m.