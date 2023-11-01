Betty Lou Russell Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Dec. 19, 1923-Oct. 14, 2023

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:15 a.m., Betty Lou Russell, loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this life at the age of 99 in Niles, Michigan. She was born to Minnie and Harlow Smith on Dec. 19, 1923, in Buchanan, Michigan and continued to live the vast majority of her wonderful life there as well.

Betty attended Buchanan High School and was a stellar drum majorette where she caught the eye of Herbert Russell, her high school sweetheart and future husband. The two tied the knot, on of all days Halloween of 1942, and enjoyed 54 enchanted years of marriage before his passing. Her love for him was so deep that she never considered having so much as a hint of a romantic relationship with anyone else for the remaining 26 years of her life.

During World War II, her husband Herbert was in the military and as he was transferred from base-to-base, she was determined to go with him. So, she found ways to financially support herself by performing whatever odd jobs she could find, which even included being an elevator operator. After the war, Betty became a happy homemaker and mother, but decided to go back to work to enable her two sons to attend college. She began her career as a teller for LaSalle Federal Savings and Loan in Buchanan, Michigan and continued working there for 15 years, quickly advancing to senior loan officer, and finally branch manager. She succeeded in helping to send her kids to college and retired when her husband encountered some serious health issues.

Betty was a joyous, caring, selfless person with fierce determination and a generous spirit that was an inspiration to all those around her. She had a love for life, her family, cooking, planting flowers, listening to the music of Michael Bolton, dancing, taking long walks to enjoy the outdoors, watching old western movies, sitting on her front porch and in her back patio, traveling to visit her sons in Detroit Michigan and Simi Valley California, celebrating Christmas, attending the First United Methodist Church, and most of all, worshipping the Lord. Her favorite expression by far was ‘for pity sake’.

She was very independent and blessed with the energy, looks, and health of someone far younger than her age. She even continued into her 70s, 80s and early 90s, to live independently, shop and cook for herself, mow her own lawn, snow-blow her own driveway which is almost half the length of a football field, and to provide physical assistance to others far younger than herself. Betty attributed her long life to having a positive attitude, serving others, drinking green tea, and having a deep love for the Lord.

Betty’s life personified the bible verses found in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

Her passing leaves an abundance of cherished memories for those who have survived her, including her sons Raymond and Dale, her sister Geri, a host of nieces and nephews, 7 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband Herbert, with whom she can now forever join and rest in peace, she was preceded in death by her older sister Margaret and one of her granddaughters, Dawnielle.

A private burial ceremony for the family will be held.