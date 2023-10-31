Phyllis L. Sibley Published 6:41 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Oct. 14, 1937-Oct. 12, 2023

Phyllis Lenora Sibley, 86, of Niles, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Her life began Oct. 14, 1937, in Cassopolis, Michigan, the only girl of four children born to Lester and Erma Spencer. She married Robert Dean Sibley July 20, 1956, in Penn Friends Church in Cassopolis, Michigan. After sixty-one years of marriage, he preceded her in death March 24, 2017.

Phyllis passionately loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an avid reader, having her own large library. She was a huge baseball fan. She raced stock cars at a young age. Phyllis loved watching and supporting all her grandchildren in their various sports and activities.

She retired from the State of Michigan Department of Social Services in 1995, having been a long-time employee. She was a member of Osceola Grace Church in Osceola, Indiana.

Phyllis will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Nora Lynn (Bob) Miller of Goshen, Indiana; two sons, Dean (Mary Ann) Sibley of Greenville, South Carolina, Thom (Mary) Sibley of Niles; six grandchildren, Ashley (Tory) Vander Wey, Angela (Gary) Brooks, both of Goshen, Indiana, Jonah Sibley, Nic Sibley, both of Niles, Jackson (Adrienne) Boone of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Alexander Boone of North Carolina; seven great grandchildren, Brayden Vander Wey, Rhett Vander Wey, Georgia Vander Wey, Lenora Brooks, George “Stone” Boone, Bradford “Ford” Boone, and one on the way; her cherished puppy, Sammy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, James Spencer, Robert Spencer, and Phillip Spencer.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Ms. Sibley will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Phyllis be made to Gideons International via https://www.gideons.org/donate#.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals