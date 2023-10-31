Judy (Clark) Hamsher Published 6:50 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Nov. 23, 1956-Oct. 27, 2023

Judy (Clark) Hamsher of South Bend, IN went to be with the Lord on Oct. 27, 2023. Visitation will be held at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac, MI on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, from 10-11:30 am. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 with burial to take place immediately afterward at Riverside Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend both events and to celebrate Judy’s life with a meal in her honor after internment.

Judy was born on Nov. 23, 1956, to Phyllis and Robert Clark and grew up living at Twin Lakes just outside of Dowagiac, MI with her sister Linda and brother Larry. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1975, already married to David Garrelts, and had a son Nathan and daughter Angela soon after. Judy embraced motherhood with enthusiasm and often volunteered at Kincheloe elementary. She enjoyed dressing her children (and self) in costumes for Halloween and other events, and even served as a Cub Scout leader. After both children were in school, Judy went to work at Michigan National Bank and later became Assistant Manager at Banc One in Dowagiac. She was especially proud of this work. Later in life Judy was given a second chance at professional success when she took a position at Vincent J. Jewelers in Dowagiac and then Van Horne Jewelers in Granger. Judy loved working with the public and talking. It was at this time that she moved to South Bend and met her soul mate, Rich Hamsher. The pair especially enjoyed going on movie dates, attending women’s basketball games at Norte Dame, taking Judy’s parents to the casino, and spending time with grandchildren. Anyone who knew Judy certainly heard about these grandchildren, as Judy prized her role as a grandmother above all else. Sadly, Judy and Rich’s dreams of a leisurely retirement were cut short when she became ill with a persistent sternal wound infection after open heart surgery and later suffered a debilitating stroke. She died at her home with her family by her side.

Judy is survived by her cherished husband, Rich Hamsher; two children, Nathan (Beth) Garrelts of Lowell, MI and Angela (Andrew) Cordova of Richmond, VA; two stepchildren, Ashley (Kendall) Law of Indianapolis and Austin (Stephanie) Hamsher of Nappanee; and six grandchildren, Winton Garrelts, Wiley Garrelts, Ali Elzein, Amir Elzein, Olivia Law, and Rozlyn Law. She will also be missed dearly by her bother Larry (Tammy) Clark of Dowagiac, MI; several nieces and nephews; and her close friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Phyllis Clark, sister Linda Wade, and a dachshund named Mugsy. Judy loved the Lord, prayed regularly, and is finally at peace with Him and her loved ones. Donations may be made in Judy’s name to ProMedica Hospice of Mishawaka.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and Starks Family Funeral Homes, Clark Chapel, Dowagiac, MI.