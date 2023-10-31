Beverly Ann Heckelsberg Published 6:46 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Feb. 24, 1940-Oct. 29, 2023

Beverly Ann (Milner) Heckelsberg, 83, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in her Niles, Michigan residence.

Beverly was born on Feb. 24, 1940, in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Harold James Heckelsberg and Mildred Grace (Little) Milner-Bachstein.

Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Richard Alan Heckelsberg; sons, Richard Heckelsberg II and David Heckelsberg; grandson, Shane Grant; brothers, Michael Bachstein and David Bachstein; and brother-in-law, Kenny Bombard.

Left to cherish the memory of Beverly are her loving children, LaTasha (Jimmie) Ketchum and Chris (Susie) Heckelsberg; grandchildren, “Little” David Pollock and Rachelle (Michael) Myers; great-grandchildren, Laila, Kayson, and Haiden; and sister, Ramona Bombard.

On December 5, 1955, Beverly skipped school with the love of her life, Richard Alan Heckelsberg, to go get married. Together, they shared 56 happy years. Beverly was a member of the Easterns Star Chapter #332 of Niles.

Beverly was a beacon of love and strength, a woman whose heart was as vast as her love for animals. She was a devoted supporter of the ASPCA, her generosity reflecting her deep compassion for all animals great and small.

Beverly was a fiercely independent woman, yet her greatest pride was her family. She was the best mother one could ever ask for, her love for her children was boundless and unconditional. Her family was her world, and she was the heart of theirs.

Beverly’s faith was a cornerstone of her life, guiding her through the world with grace and humility. Her spirit was a testament to her belief, radiating warmth and love to all who knew her. Beverly’s legacy of kindness, faith, and love will forever be remembered.

Visitation for Beverly will be on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with a Funeral Service to be held at 1:00pm at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E Main St. Niles, MI 49120. Burial will immediately follow at Silverbrook Cemetery, 1400 E Main St. Niles, MI 49120.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.

Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for Beverly’s family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com