James Novak Published 8:55 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Nov. 18. 1940-Oct. 26, 2023

James Michael Novak, 82, of Niles, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

James was born on Nov. 18, 1940, to the late Carl and Mary (Sopko) Novak in Michigan City, Indiana. After high school, Jim went on to become a successful entrepreneur owning several laundromats and car washes through the years. He was a very generous man and led by example by always taking care of others! There was literally nothing Jim couldn’t do!

On March 17, 1962, Jim wed the love of his life, Anita Sonja Erickson, at a ceremony in Harbert, Michigan. Together they had three daughters, Shari, Barbara, and Cindy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Novak; siblings, Dorothy Snow, Elsie Miceli, Charles Novak, Joseph Novak, and David Novak; several nieces and nephews and one great-grandson.

James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anita Novak; daughters, Shari (Mark) Weber, Barbara Duis, and Cindy Getman; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Nancy Grimm and Mary “Peg” Manzuk; and many extended family members and close friends.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at 3 p.m. with a time of visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Pastor Chuck Zook will be officiating.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.