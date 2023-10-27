John Hess Published 12:07 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Feb. 12, 1956-Oct. 20, 2023

John Phillip Hess, 67, a lifelong resident of Dowagiac, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning, Oct. 20, 2023, at his home. John was born on Feb. 12, 1956, in Dowagiac, the son of William Clayton Sr. and Phyllis Doris (Pfanmiller) Hess. John was a 1974 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. On Oct. 20, 1984, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Neumann.

John worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years prior to starting an excavating business with his brother, Clayton. He returned to school and earned his Bachelor’s degree in 2014, graduating with Honors from Bethel College. He then worked as a manager at Target in Mishawaka and Lowes in Benton Harbor. John retired in 2022 and worked at Beeches Golf Club in South Haven, which he loved as he could appreciate the beautiful Michigan sunrises in the mornings and golf in the afternoons. He was a faithful attendant of Sister Lakes Community Church. He enjoyed riding his bike and trying new recipes, particularly if the recipe included shrimp. He was an avid reader, you could find him daily on his kindle, often taking in a new mystery thriller. He was the ultimate handyman – he could fix anything and if he didn’t know how, he’d learn how. He enjoyed working on projects for others, turning houses into homes for his children and family.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years – Cheryl Hess; three children — Adam (Courtney) Hess, Alexandra (Tyler) Smith and Christian (Anuhea Morris) Hess; granddaughter — Lucille Smith; two brothers — William Clayton Hess Jr. (Melinda) and Charles E. Hess; brother-in-law, Gregory Neumann; and sisters-in-law, Anita Johnson and Elizabeth Gee; one nephew and seven nieces.

Preceding him in death were his parents and sister — Kathleen Hess.

A service to celebrate John’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Sister Lakes Community Church, 67119 M-152, Dowagiac. Pastor Scott Stambaugh will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in John’s name may be directed to Sister Lakes Community Church. Those wishing to share a memory of John online may do so at www.clarkch.com