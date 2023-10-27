Jeffery S. “Jeff” Clark Published 12:05 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Feb. 23, 1961-Oct. 18, 2023

Jeffery S. “Jeff” Clark, 62, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at his home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac, with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 5:00PM until 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Jeff’s name may be made to the Cass County Animal Shelter. Those wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Jeff was born Feb. 23, 1961, in Dowagiac, to Roy Clark, Sr. and Sharon (Starrett) Litton. Jeff enjoyed collecting many different items such as die-cast cars and shot glasses. He enjoyed watching tv and was an avid NASCAR fan. Jeff loved his fur babies, Tara, watching the birds out the window. Jeff will be greatly missed by his family.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Sharon Litton; siblings, Kevin Clark, Roy Clark, Jr., Karen (Eric) Clark-Delaney, half-sister Kim Clark, step-siblings Ann Heron, Jimmy (Jessi) Heron and Donna Heron; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Clark, Sr. and his beloved dog, Tara.