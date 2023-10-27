Gary Mansfield Published 12:06 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Jan. 8, 1953-Oct. 16, 2023

Gary Paul Mansfield, a lifelong resident of Niles, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2023, at the age of 70. Born on Jan. 8, 1953, to the late Paul and Marjorie Mansfield, Gary was known for his kindness and wisdom, traits that endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Gary dedicated his professional life to the United States Postal Service, beginning his career as a postman at the young age of 19. His commitment to the community and his tireless work ethic saw him through a remarkable 42-year career, retiring in 2011. His dedication to service was not limited to his professional life; Gary was also an active member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, American Legion, and AmVets; contributing to his community through these esteemed organizations.

In his personal life, Gary was a devoted family man. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathy (McLaughlin) Mansfield, and a loving father to his children, Matt (Gwen) Mansfield, Kim Mansfield and stepfather to William (Sarah) McGill, Peggy (Brian) Paturalski, and Anne (Kevin) Davis. Gary also leaves behind his sisters, Kathy Hoffmeyer and Marcia Reider, who will remember him as a caring and supportive brother. His 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren will help carry on his memory.

Gary’s love for the outdoors was evident in his passion for camping at Lakeside Campground in Jones, Michigan. Many cherished family memories were created around the campfire, under the stars, where Gary’s wisdom and kindness were often on full display. He also had a keen mind for puzzles, particularly Sudoku, which he enjoyed in his leisure time, often while surrounded by his loving family.

In keeping with Gary’s wishes a memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Eagle’s Lodge beginning at 1 p.m.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.