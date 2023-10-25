William H. Schilling Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Feb. 8, 1942-Oct. 22, 2023

William Henry Schilling, 81, of Decatur, MI, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, Oct. 22, 2023, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital after a brief illness.

William was born on Feb. 8, 1942, in Thornton, Illinois to the late Myrtle (Elsner) and Reverend William Carl Schilling. He graduated from New Haven High School in Michigan as a gifted athlete. William left home at an early age after meeting the love of his life Rita Kaye Moore. He went on to build, own and run three Schillings Auto Wash locations. As a successful, self-made businessman, his businesses were located in Dowagiac, Michigan, Niles, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana.

William was a faithful Lutheran and an active member of St. Paul Lutheran church, where he loved to sing in the choir. During his life, Bill was an avid MSU basketball fan. He was an active participant and received several awards, over the years, for his show Cattle from the Holstein Association, USA and the Royal National Holstein Show in Canada. He was known for his hard work and generous spirit.

Surviving are his three children — William A. (Karin) Schilling, Ruth A. Schilling, and Debra L. Schilling; two grandchildren — Scott Groth and Shelby Schilling; one great-granddaughter – Faith Groth; and three siblings — Fred Schilling, Tim Schilling, and Lois Winslow.

Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of 58 years — Rita Schilling; two brothers — Paul and Alvin Schilling; and brother-in-law – John Winslow.

A service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service. Pastor Carl Bassett of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bridgeman, will officiate. Private interment will be in Crane Cemetery, Decatur. Those wishing to share a memory of Bill online may do so at www.clarkch.com