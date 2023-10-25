Donald Black Published 10:07 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

May 16, 1933-Oct. 5, 2023

Donald William Black, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, with his son and daughters, by his side.

He was born May 16, 1933, in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania to parents Charles and Alberta Black.

He was married to Beverly Jean Black for 50 years.

Left to honor Donald are two surviving sisters, Janet and Judy, six children, Brannon, Christopher, Kolleen, Sherri, Doug, and Ronald; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Family, friends, and those who Donald touched are invited to his memorial the weekend of May 2024, in Williamsburg, PA on Memorial Day weekend.

Please contact Brown Funeral Home at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

for additional information.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to GSGA at www.gsga.org