Norma Clayton Published 11:43 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

June 5, 1948-Oct. 11, 2023

Norma Jean Clayton, a woman known for her selfless nature, love for family, and incredible sense of humor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 11, 2023. Born on June 5, 1948, to Orville and Tula Archer, Norma was a nurturing woman of positivity and love, who touched the lives of many with her kindness and warmth.

Her life was enriched by her relationships. She was preceded by her first husband, Robert Northrop, and their infant daughter, Darla. She was fortunate to find love again with Larry Clayton, with whom she married and spent many fulfilling years. Norma was a loving mother to Sheila Peterson and Amy DeLee, and a doting Nana to Rachel and Jocelyn DeLee, Emily and Kayley Peterson. She is survived by Bob (Linda) Archer, Carlos (Carolyn) Archer, Faye “Edna” (late Howard) Exum, Harriette West and family. She was also preceded by Doris Wimberley, Nolan (Brenda) Archer, Hubert “Glen”(late Joan) Archer, and William “Jerry” (Judy) Archer, Herbert West, and son-in-law Adrian Peterson.

Norma had several different interests. She loved to work in her yard and was always looking for a bargain at yard sales. She was a great storyteller, her stories often filled with her phenomenal sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day. Norma also loved to dance, and her love for country music was well known amongst her friends and family. One of her favorite pastimes was traveling with Larry, exploring new places, and creating beautiful memories.

However, above all, Norma was a family woman. Her family was her priority, and she cherished her role as a loving mother and an adored Nana. She was a big ball of energy, always present at family gatherings, and her home was a warm, welcoming place where everyone felt loved and appreciated.

Norma loved Our Lord and made everyone around her feel loved, cherished, and important. Her selflessness, love for others, and her incredible sense of humor are her legacy, which will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Norma have been asked to consider St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

In accordance with Norma’s wishes she has been cremated and will be laid to rest at Mission Hills with her first husband Robert.

Norma Jean Clayton was a remarkable woman, full of life, love, and laughter. Her passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Her spirit will continue to resonate through the love she instilled in her family and the many lives she touched. Her memory will forever be a treasured keepsake for all those fortunate enough to have known her.

