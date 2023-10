Wendell Arney, 79, of Berrien Springs Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wendell Arney, 79, of Berrien Springs, passed away at Corewell Health in St. Joseph. Arrangements are with Allred Funeral Home. Service is Sunday at 3 p.m. at Allred Funeral Home. www.AllredFuneralHome.com