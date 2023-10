Hortense “Doll” Taylor, 91, formerly of Niles Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Hortense “Doll” Taylor, 91, formerly of Niles, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2023 in Lee Summit, Missouri. A memorial service will be held to commemorate her life on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Franklin A.M.E. Church, 811 Sycamore Street at 12 p.m. A repast will follow in the fellowship hall.