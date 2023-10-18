Elaine M. Hunsberger Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

April 24, 1946-Oct. 3, 2023

Elaine Mary “BB” Hunsberger, 77, of Logansport, formerly of Three Rivers, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began April 24, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, born to John and Jennie Swiatkowski. She married Kenneth Wayne Hunsberger Sept. 28, 1963, in Cassopolis, Michigan. After fifty years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2013.

Elaine worked and retired from Canteen at the GM Plant in Three Rivers. She was also the Manager of the Shell Station in Jones, Michigan, and was an aid in the Constantine School System.

Her fighting spirit and strength endured through many challenges in the past few years, but she was always ready to watch the grandkids in their sporting events. She found joy in music and being outside. Elaine touched people’s lives in many ways with her strength and will to keep going. She will be forever missed.

Elaine leaves to mourn her passing and carry on her legacy, one daughter, Rhonda (Jim) Robinson of Royal Center, Indiana; four granddaughters,

Alexis Robinson, Mackenzie Robinson, both of Royal Center, Indiana, Morgan (Ryan) Militzer of Illinois, Jordan (Danny) Balbuena of California; one grandson, Brock Robinson of Royal Center, Indiana; one sister, Arlene Eirschele of Three Rivers; and a host of nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry Swiatkowski.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service on a date and at a time to be announced.

Elaine will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Poe Cemetery in Jones, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com