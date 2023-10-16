Karen Siegl Published 1:08 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

June 27, 1942-Sept. 24, 2023

Karen Irene (Welling) Siegl, 81, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin.

She was born June 27, 1942, in Niles, Michigan to William A. and Henrietta (Stevens) Welling. She graduated from Niles High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Western Michigan University. Karen taught deaf and hearing impaired students before staying home with her daughter, Erica. Later she earned an MSW from Wayne State University and worked as a social worker for Headstart before returning to the classroom. She ended her career teaching 2nd grade at the Malcolm X Academy of the Detroit Public Schools. She dearly loved all of her students and brought warmth, music, and laughter to her work.

Karen was loving, generous, kind, and found great joy in life. She had an adventurous spirit, traveling the world with her lifelong community of friends and her daughter.

In passing, she joins her parents and dear friends who preceded her. She is survived by her daughter, Erica Siegl, son-in-law Jay Gesin and three grandsons, Will, Finn, and Cole, her brothers Bill (Fran) Welling and Kim (Barb) Welling, as well as beloved nephews, nieces and their wonderful children. Karen had a beautiful smile that she shared with everyone and will be greatly missed.

Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the many caregivers and friends who have loved and supported Karen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the

family. Please share your favorite memories or leave condolences at www.melbyfh.com