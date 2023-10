Marion “Meg” Goetz-Noelker, 61, of Battle Creek Published 6:37 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

Marion “Meg” Goetz-Noelker, 61, of Battle Creek, passed away Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com