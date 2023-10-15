Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 15

Published 8:52 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

By Scott Novak

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Buchanan Quad

At Buchanan

Buchanan Match Scores

Buchanan d. Hopkins 25-18, 25-23

Buchanan d. Niles 25-17, 25-23

Bronson d. Buchanan 14-25, 14-25

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Chloe Aalfs 32, Addy Dombrowski 10, Izzy Tibbles 8, Keegan May 6

Aces

Aalfs 5, Sophia Bachman 3

Digs

Bachman 39, Laney Kehoe 26, Riley Capron 13, Aalfs 12, Emily Holt 12

Solo Blocks

Adi Warmbein 2

Assisted Blocks 

May 2

Assists

Bachman 72

Record: Buchanan 23-6

 

St. Joe Invitational

At St. Joseph

Brandywine Match Scores

Brandywine d. Loy Norrox 26-24, 25-18

Brandywine d. Kalamazoo central 25-23, 27-25

Watervliet d. Brandywine 21-25, 21-25

St. Joseph d. Brandywine 25-12, 17-25, 13-15

 

Individual Statistics

Aces 

Kadence Brumitt 6, Addy Drotoz 5, Ellie Knapp 4, Kallie Solloway 4,

Nevaeh Mason 3

Kills

Brumitt 57, Solloway 21, Julia Babcock 7, Tressa Hullinger 7

Digs

Drotoz 33, Brumitt 28, Solloway 17, Nevaeh Mason 14, Ellie Knapp 13

Blocks

Brumitt 6, Solloway 3, Babcock 3, Knapp 1, Hullinger 1

Assists

Knapp 85

Record: Brandywine 31-11-1

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lake Michigan Quad

At Benton Harbor

Southwestern Michigan Match Scores

Southwestern d. Harper College 25-22, 27-25, 25-16

Southwestern d. Kuyper College 25-13, 25-6, 25-22

 

Individual Statistics

Leading scorers

Josie West 23 points; Nikki Nate 18 points, 4 aces; Emma Beckman 17 points; Sophia Deeds 16 points, 8 aces; Anna Johnson 7 points, 2 aces; Amanda Jones 4 points; Shayla Shears 2 points;

Elizabeth Stockdale 1 point

Kills

Nate 18, Bianca Hobson 17, West 10, Beckman 9, Deeds 8, Juliette Schroeder 7, Abi Marquis 2, Emilee Demski 1

Blocks

Hobson 7, Schroeder 4, Nate 2, Shears 2, Deeds 2, Beckman 2, Marquis 1, West 1

Digs

West 21, Nate 18, Deeds 11, Beckman 11, Johnson 8, Amanda Jones 7, Taylor Miller 4, Schroeder 4, Stockdale 3, Shears 2, Hobson 1

Assists

Beckman 32, Johnson 32

Record: Southwestern Michigan 19-9

 

Lake Michigan Match Scores

Lake Michigan d. Kuyper College 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Lake Michigan d. 25-17, 21-25, 29-27, 25-19

 

Lake Michigan Individual Statistics

Kills

Jillian Bruckner 17, Faith Lewis 15, Sammi Jurgensen 14, Melia Hanny 10, Oliva Deeb 8

Digs

Kaylee McDaniel 29, Deeb 21, Jurgensen 9, Jessica Hand 9

Blocks

Bruckner 4, Hanny 4, Jurgensen 3, Lewis 3

Assists

Deeb 58

Record: Lake Michigan 22-9

 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Sturgis Kiwanis Invitational

At Sturgis

Division 3-4

Girls Results

Team Scores

Kalamazoo Homeschool Sports 42, Quincy 51, Brandywine 87, Hillsdale 99, White Pigeon 108, Bronson 132

 

Overall Winner

Haley Stimer, Concord – 20:13

 

Brandywine Finishers

  1. Aubree Murray 22:24, 9. Sydney Olson 22:38, 25. Karleigh Byrd 24:53, 26. Lily Gill 24:57, 37. Avery Bright 28:05, 38. Lexi Troup

 

Division 1-2

Girls Results

Edwardsburg Finishers

  1. Macy Andress 22:13, 19. Piper Bryant 22:17, 21. Alex Ferguson 22:26

Boys Results

Edwardsburg Finishers

  1. Dane Bailey 17:06, 10. Maguire Johnsonn 17:36, 16. George Scupham 18:03

 

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Charger Invitational

At Ancilla College, Donaldson, Indiana

Men’s Results

Team Scores

St. Clair County CC 38, Southwestern Michigan 70, Kellogg CC 146, Alpena CC 148, Oakland CC 156, Lansing CC 189, North Central Michigan 189, Mott CC 202, Macommb CC 231, Lake Michigan 238, Kirtland CC 264, Ancilla College 283

 

Overall Winner

Glen Davis, St, Clair County – 25:35

 

Southwestern Michigan Finishers

  1. Ethan Glick 26:28, 8. Isaiah Beiter 26:54, 13. Evan Stacy 27:49, 19. John Sanderson 28:03, Zach Stearns 29:33, 58, Donnell Chaney 32:20, 67. Gabriel Gonzalez 33:17, 69. Correll Tyson 33:24, 87. Brandon Persons 37:59

 

Lake Michigan Finishers

  1. Tristan Ashley 28:42, 42. Logan Vernia 30:28, 53. Victor Herandez 31:31, 66, Steven Litteral 33:04, 91, Jasiah Rainey 38:40, 96. Caleb Yeboah Domoah 44:05

 

Women’s Results

Team Scores

St. Clair County CC 48, Southwestern Michigan 77, Macomb CC 100, Lake Michigan 104, Montcalm CC 119, Mott CC 121, Kirtland CC 158, Lansing CC 173, Kellogg CC 201, Wayn County CCD 261

 

Overall Winner

Olivia Ippel, Lake Michigan 17:54

 

Southwestern Michigan Finishers

  1. Kierstyn Thompson 20:42, 15. Morgan Pieczynski 20:55, Taylor Meier 21:25, 28. Victoria Yate 22:17, 34. Madison Siergiej 23:37, 40. Ester Lopez 24:21, 51. Emily Tuinstra 26:55

 

Additional Lake Michigan Finishers

  1. Noemi Arevalo 21:04, 30. Tania Villegas 22:59, 43. Athena Lieu 24:24, 48. Julianna Reyna 25:45, 70. Eve Kirby 35:57, 71. Arial Ford 35:57

