Buchanan boys, St. Joe girls win Rock-N-Run titles Published 12:46 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Buchanan boys cross country team captured the 2023 Rock-N-Run Invitational title as it easily defeated runner-up St. Joseph on Thursday.

The Bears won the girls’ champion with easy over second-place Lakeshore.

The Bucks, led by a fifth-place finish by Britain Phillip (17:26), scored 53 points, while St. Joseph finished with 70 points. Paw Paw was third with 71, Berrien Springs fourth with 101 and Niles fifth with 115.

Dowagiac and Cassopolis did not have enough runners to post a team score.

The Bears’ Shay White was the individual champion as he posted a time of 16:11.

Niles’ Aiden Krueger finished second with a time of 16:16, while Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor placed fourth with a 17:14.

St. Joseph finished with 32 points in the girls’ race, while Lakeshore finished with 65, Paw Paw 85, Buchanan 106 and Niles 111. Dowagiac did not have enough runners to post a team score.

St. Joseph’s Gail Vaikutis was the girl’s individual champion with a time of 18:34.

Emma Miller led the Bucks with an 11th-place finish and a time of 20:48.

Charlie Drew led Niles with a seventh-place finish and a time of 20:27.

