Bob Schuur Published 11:16 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

May 18, 1939-Oct. 10, 2023

Bob Bernard Schuur, 84, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2023, after a brief illness.

Bob was the oldest of eight children born to Mary Jane (Weiland) Schuur and George Bernard Schuur on May 18, 1939. He lived his entire life in the City of Dowagiac.

Bob was well known around the Dowagiac community for his life of service. He was a long-time member of the Dowagiac Garden Club, a volunteer at the Dowagiac History Museum, and he served the community as the President of the City of Dowagiac’s Cemetery Board. Many people knew Bob from his 55 years of employment at Dowagiac Lee Memorial Hospital. Most of that time he worked as an x-ray technician. Bob was the longest serving member in the history of the Dowagiac City Council. He served as councilman for 37 years. Schuur Park, a Dowagiac City Park, was named after him in recognition of his many years of service.

Bob spent his life serving the community, but he also served God as a life-long member of the First Christian Church in Dowagiac. Bob wore many hats during his time as a member of the church, including choir member, Elder and Deacon. Over his lifetime, he also served on many church committees and helped with church functions. Often, during nice weather, he could be found doing yard work and other projects around the church. He was a man of great faith, enjoyed the old hymns, and loved learning more about God by faithfully attending Bible Studies. He also enjoyed attending other area church’s functions such as hymn sings, concerts, movie nights, play days and rummage/bake sales.

Bob had many interests. In his younger years, he owned several rental properties, and spent a lot of time renovating and making repairs at his apartments. He also did painting and roofing on the side for a little extra cash. The skills he learned during those years came in handy when family members or friends needed help around their houses. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. Bob and his wife, Donna also enjoyed traveling together.

Bob was an avid collector. You name it, he probably collected it. He loved attending auctions and shopping in antique shops looking for just the right item. His collections of poppy decorated items, antiques, postcards from the Dowagiac area, Charming Tales figurines, glassware, plates and M&M memorabilia are extensive. He also loved gardening and tending his plants. He was very proud of his home and his yard. Even when it was difficult for him to work in the yard, he still had plans for what he wanted to improve or change.

Bob also loved to eat. The Moose Club, Elk’s Club and Wahoo were some of his favorite destinations. Everywhere he went, people stopped to chat with him. He was described as a gentleman by many people, and he will be sorely missed by many.

Bob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna, his son, Steven (Sally) Schuur, his brothers David (Nanette), George and Bill (Vickie) Schuur, three step-children from a previous marriage, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sisters Linda Hyatt, JoAnn Gordon and Janet Peck and his brother, Ronald Schuur.

A service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 14, at First Christian Church, 121 Oak St, Dowagiac. Pastor Rick Romeo will officiate with Frank Hardy assisting. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 13, at the church. Private family inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be directed to First Christian Church of Dowagiac or Dowagiac Area History Museum. Arrangement have been entrusted to Clark Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center St, Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bob may visit www.clarkch.com.