Published 8:48 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Nov. 19, 1932-Oct. 7, 2023

Mishawaka – Constance Mae Keigley, 90, went to be with Jesus on Oct. 7, 2023. She was the rock of her family, always the encourager, radiating kindness, rooted in her Christian faith. She uplifted those around her and made it a point to know your name. She truly had all the fruits of the spirit. Many referred to her as an angel. She was a loving wife to Victor Keigley (married 67 years) who preceded her in death, June 2018.

In her last few days, she was surrounded by her loving and adoring family. Constance is also preceded in death by her father, Lewis Brown, mother Winifred, and younger sister Barbara. She is survived by her four children and families:

Son Kevin with wife Tami, their 3 children Lisa (husband Michael Pecina their 4 children Jasmin, River, J.D., and Sayla), Kristen (husband Kevin O’Connor their 3 children Maylen, Emery, and Jovie) and son Nicholas (wife Crystal their 3 children Nate, Isabella, and Olivia),

Son Kurt with wife Linda, their 3 children Tyson (wife Kim their 3 children Kaitlin, Madylin, and Carson), Tara (husband Mike Copeland their 2 children Brecken and Bridger), Tory (husband Lance Parrish their 2 children Brooklyn and Lincoln),

Daughter Kim with special ties to the Kois, Hahn and Schmidtendorff families.

Son Kregg with wife Lisa, their 7 children Kannon (wife Tiffany 2 children Kooper and Krew), Kymra (husband Andrew Priebe 3 children Quinn, Trace and Kaycen), Kary (deceased), Kal, Kade, Kyra, Kenna.

We would also like to recognize survivors Ronnie and Evelyn Keigley and all the nephews and nieces too numerous to mention but each one loved by Connie.

Connie met Victor at the Ramona Dance Hall located in Sister Lakes, MI. They both loved to dance. He swept her off her feet and they were soon married on Oct. 14, 1950. Their marriage flourished and produced a wonderful family that truly cared for each other (with much laughter). Their Christian values and marriage were a model for all their family.

Connie supported Victor in his dreams. He started Red Hen Turf Farms, beginning in Berrien Springs, and later moved to New Carlisle. After many years of successful business, they sold the farm and retired when Vic was 57. Vic and Connie spent 20-plus winters in Arizona. They mostly enjoyed time with their family whether it was their yearly family snow-skiing vacations or water skiing every summer on Lake Chapin. Everyone skied together, creating lasting memories and many stories that get better over the years.

In their later years of marriage, they moved to Primrose Independent Living in Mishawaka. Connie and Vic soon knew everyone, and friendships developed. They enjoyed movie night, playing Bridge, dining, and sharing life together. Connie was always known to dress up anytime she left her apartment. I mean dress up, including full make-up and all her jewelry. Primrose was a godsend as they flourished there.

A few years after Victor’s passing, Connie met a wonderful man named Dan Eidem, who also had lost his wife at Primrose. He is a godly man who was very kind to her. They began sharing their lives and it grew into love. At 89, Connie became engaged. Our family is grateful to Dan for all the care and attention he gave her and for the laughter that they shared.

She made new friends easily and up to just the last few years, she met regularly with her high school classmates from Niles (close friends for over 70 years). Once a friend always a friend. It’s hard to talk about Connie Keigley without mentioning her loving daughter Kim. Special recognition goes out to, Kim, who took time to make her mom’s life more comfortable and fun. They shared daily conversation and laughs combined with love and support, both ways.

Visitation for Constance will be Saturday Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at First Brethren Church, 4909 Ironwood Rd, South Bend, IN. 46614. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. A dinner will follow the service at the church. The family requests that in leu of flowers, donations be made to the First Brethren Church (see above) or Center for Hospice Care (535 Comfort Pl. Mishawaka, IN. 46545).