Raelynn Simrell, 10 months, of Niles Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Raelynn Simrell, 10 months, of Niles, died Oct. 9. 2023. A time of visitation was held on Thursday, Oct.12, at Brown Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com