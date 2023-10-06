Michell Render Published 10:37 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Nov. 6. 1968-Oct. 4. 2023

Michell Denise Render, 54, of Elkhart, Indiana, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in the comfort of her mother, son, and cousin’s presence.

Her life began Nov. 6, 1968, in Niles, Michigan, the younger of two children born to Mack and Barbara Baker.

Michell cherished her family, especially her mother, Barbara, and son, Jay. She walked closely with the Lord and dedicated her life to Him. She loved to make a joyful noise whether it was in church or in the comfort of her home. She always wore a smile, even despite her illnesses, often waking early to praise God for her life and many blessings. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. Michell loved decorating for the seasons and sharing with the neighborhood kids.

Michell will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her son, Jayden Rose of Elkhart, Indiana; her mother, Barbara Williams of Niles; brother, Douglas Baker of Janesville, Wisconsin; aunts, Deborah Green of Niles, Joyce Thompson of Niles, Marilyn Dodd of Cassopolis; uncles, Roger (Lorraine) Outlaw of Niles, Douglas Outlaw of South Bend; cousin, Patricia Outlaw; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mack Baker; sister, Sherry Baker; cousins, Jeremy Outlaw, Debbie Smith, Princella Outlaw; and uncle, Clarence R. Outlaw.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m., until time of service at 11 a.m., in Coulters Chapel Church of God, 3176 Detroit Road, Niles, Michigan 49120.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Michell be made to Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, to assist in defraying expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com