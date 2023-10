Darwin “Dar” Sanders, 73 Published 10:23 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Darwin “Dar” Sanders, 73, passed at home on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Memorial visitation Oct. 9, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Veteran’s Park-Eau Claire. Arrangements by Bowerman funeral Home. www.bowermanfuneral.com