Elaine M. Hunsberger, 77, of Logansport, formerly of Three Rivers Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Elaine M. Hunsberger, 77, of Logansport, formerly of Three Rivers, died, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.