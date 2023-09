Frank W. Crookes Jr., of Springfield, MI and formerly of Dowagiac Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Frank W. Crookes Jr., age 85 of Springfield, MI and formerly of Dowagiac, died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Cremation Preneed Care, Battle Creek. www.farleyestesdowdle.com