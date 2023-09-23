Rangers remain unbeaten in Southwest 10 with 28-18 win over Decatur Published 1:31 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

DECATUR — For the first time in three years, the Cassopolis football team has won three consecutive games.

The visiting Rangers defeated Decatur 28-18 in a Southwest 10 Conference game Friday night. Cassopolis won three straight games in 2021 as it defeated Comstock, Hartford and Decatur.

After dropping its first two games of the 2023 season, the Rangers have defeated Comstock, received a forfeit from Hartford and defeated the Raiders.

Jadyn Baucom spearheaded the victory effort Friday night as he scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for the other Ranger score. Baucom finished the night with 158 yards rushing on 12 carries and was 8-of-17 through the air for 212 yards. Kenny May caught five of those passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. May also caught a 2-point conversion. Malachi Ward had three receptions for 58 yards.

Ward had 8.5 tackles, five of which were solo stops. Turner Westrate had 6.5 tackles and Lane Leach had 5.5 stops. Mason Smego finished with three tackles.

Ward, Baucom and May all intercepted passes. Neelanh Vanhphoumy and Brown both recovered fumbles as the Raiders turned the ball over five times.

Cassopolis returns to William F. Scott Field for homecoming as it hosts Centreville Friday night. The Bulldogs are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Southwest 10.