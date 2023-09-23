Niles man gets prison time for selling meth to undercover officer Published 5:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Niles man currently in prison will be staying in prison after being sentenced for a new charge Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Clifford Kunze, 36, of Wayne Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 42 months to 20 years in prison and $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Nov. 8, 2021 in Howard Township when he sold meth to an undercover police officer. This sentence is concurrent with the five to 20 year prison sentence he’s serving from a similar conviction in Berrien County for selling drugs to an undercover officer during this same time period.

Kunze said he’s realized his mistakes and is doing what he can to better himself.

Judge Herman agreed to go along with the plea agreement even though the 42 month sentence was below the minimum sentencing guidelines. “I will give you the opportunity to make changes,” he said. “You’re 36 years old, you will be out when you’re 40. You will still be young enough to have a decent life ahead of you.”