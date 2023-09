Deborah Stough, previously of Niles Published 11:50 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Deborah Stough, 54, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama and previously of Niles, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Brown Funeral Home & Cremation services, of Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com