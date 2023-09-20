Margaret Martin Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Jan. 26, 1926-Sept. 16, 2023

Margaret Eleanor Martin, 97, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away Saturday Sept. 16, 2023, at the Caretel Inns in St. Joseph, MI. She was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Dowagiac, Michigan to Lee & Edith (Townsend) Struble.

On Nov. 23, 1947, in Dowagiac, Michigan she married James Roland Martin. He preceded her in death on Aug.24, 2023, in Dowagiac, Michigan. Surviving is a son, Kevin (Melissa) Martin of Niles, MI; 5 grandchildren, Dane (Katherine) Martin of Murrells Inlet, SC, Katie (Daniel Lewin) Martin-Browne of Durham, NC, Dr. Gaby Martin of San Francisco, CA, Lexie Martin-Browne, Mady (Michael Tahmasian) Martin both of Chicago, IL and 1 great-grandson, Gabriel Lewin of Durham, NC. Additional survivors include Sister In Law Paula Connell, Niles, Mi., a special niece, Renee Hauser of Offenburg, Germany and her former daughter-in-law, Dr. Rev. Jennie Browne of Lansing, MI. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Rev. Gregory and 3 brothers, Lee Struble, Shirley Struble and Richard Struble.

Eleanor was a retired substitute schoolteacher and an active member of the Pokagon United Methodist Church.

A joint celebration of life service for Margaret Eleanor Martin and her husband James Roland Martin will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 326 North Lowe Street, Dowagiac, MI 49047. Pastor Chris Momany and Rev. Dr. Jennie Browne will render the service.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cass District Library.