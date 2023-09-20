Joanne “J.J.” Gorham Published 7:24 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

March 8, 1939-Sept. 4, 2023

Joanne Ruth Gorham, 84, of South Bend, formerly of Cassopolis, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in the comfor,t of her family’s presence.

Her life began March 8, 1939, in Dowagiac, Michigan, the oldest of three children born to Randall and Joy Davis. She married Roger Lee “Rod” Gorham May 10, 1958, in Berrien Springs, Michigan. Just nine days short of their fifty-second anniversary, he preceded her in death in 2010.

Joanne was an absolute, life-long Notre Dame fan.

Joanne worked as a secretary for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for ten years before becoming a secretary at Southwest Michigan College from where she retired.

Joanne will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Jill (Bill) Rosenbaum, Karen (Dan) Smith; six grandchildren, Brett Penning, Ryan Penning, Michael (Ashlee) Penning, Nicolette (Kyle) Levandoski, Lacey (Andrew) Parsons, Lindsey Brady; five great grandchildren, Joey Parsons, Cade Parsons, Khloe Levandoski, Chase Penning, Hadley Parsons; one sister, Janice Davis Masters of South Bend; one brother, James R. Davis of O’Fallon, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and one step-son Robert Gorham.

The family gathered for a private burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis where Joanne was laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Joanne be made to American Cancer Society, 129 Jefferson Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 48823, or American Heart Association, 3940 Peninsular Drive SE, Suite 180, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546.