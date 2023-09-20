Eugene A. McCormick Published 7:20 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Aug. 6, 1934-Sept. 15, 2023

Eugene Andrew McCormick, 89, of Jones, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Aug. 6, 1934, in Dowagiac, Michigan the older of two sons born to Frank and Anna McCormick. He married Virginia Irene McIntyre Oct. 3, 1953, in Decatur, Michigan. After sixty-two years of marriage, she preceded him in death in 2016.

Gene was a meat cutter by trade and owned Gene’s Food Town in Cassopolis. He and his wife owned and operated the Tastee Freeze in White Pigeon and Charlotte. Gene was an avid sports lover, especially the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and University of Michigan. He was an avid bowler and taught everyone in the family how to fish.

Gene will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Sondra Klont of Charlotte, Michigan; one granddaughter, Jennifer (Brian) Bingaman; four grandsons, Gene (Selena) Bennett, Todd Klont, Steve (Lisa) Klont, Scott (Anne) Belanger; five great granddaughters, Bailey Klont, Kiley Bingaman, Brynne Belanger, Allison (Leo) Lopez, Kaitlyn McAtee; three great grandsons, Landon Bingaman, Mckale Belanger, Smith Belanger; and one great great granddaughter, Deliah Lopez.

In addition to his wife, Virginia, he was preceded in death by his parents; his younger brother, James McCormick; and his sons-in-law, Frank Bennett and Terry Klont.

The family will observe a private graveside service in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis where Eugene and Virginia will be laid to rest together.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com