Yvonne White Published 12:14 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Nov. 23, 1938-Aug. 14, 2023

Yvonne Marie White, 84, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Her life began Nov. 23, 1938, in Calvin Township, Michigan, one of nine children. She married John Royes White April 14, 1962, in Niles Township, Michigan.

Yvonne loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and they tease that she was all about Pepsi, K-Mart and KFC.

Yvonne will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, John R. White, Sr.; daughter, Darla (Kim) Curry; son, Javon (Heather) White; nine grandchildren, Jacquelyn Jackson, Randi Curry, Jamarcus “JJ” White, Shawon (Michelle) Curry, Jaray White, Justin Evarts, Javon White II, Isaac White, Mason White; fourteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Marie Bass and Geraldine Lawson; one son, John R. White, Jr.; one grandson, Dante White; three sisters, Ernestine Pompey, Imogene Wares, Judith Ann Williams; and five brothers, Jepthia Haithcox, Elger Haithcox, Roger Lawson, and Dennis Lawson, and Mark Bass.

Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate Yvonne’s life Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. in Vandalia Village Hall, 18035 State Street (M-60), Vandalia, Michigan.

Yvonne will be laid to rest beside family members in Bethel Cemetery in Calvin Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com