Judy Medlin Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Dec. 14, 1946-Sept. 17, 2023

Judy Medlin, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2023, at the age of 76. Born on Dec. 14, 1946, in Niles, Judy was a beloved member of the community.

Judy was the cherished daughter of the late LeRoy and Irene (Squier) Medlin. She was the supportive sister of David (Donna) Medlin and a beloved aunt to a host of nieces and nephews. Her love and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A proud graduate of Cassopolis High School, Judy’s strong work ethic led her to a long and successful career at JC Penney, where she retired after many years of dedicated service. After her retirement Judy then went to work for the Collections Department at TCU. She was an active participant in the Niles Bowling Leagues as well as bowling in the Women’s National Bowling Tournament for 35 consecutive years, demonstrating her competitive spirit and love for the sport.

Judy’s interests were as varied as they were numerous. An avid reader, she enjoyed books of all genres, from mystery novels to historical biographies. Her love for handcrafts was evident in her beautiful cross-stitching, a hobby she pursued with great passion and skill. In her younger years, Judy maintained a flourishing flower and vegetable garden, a testament to her nurturing nature and love for the outdoors.

Funeral services to celebrate and honor Judy’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at Noon with a time of visitation beginning one hour prior.

