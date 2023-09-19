Betty Jean Lee-Nichols Published 12:12 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Oct. 30, 1950-Sept. 16, 2023

Betty Jean Lee-Nichols, 72, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Her life began Oct. 30, 1950, in Durant, Mississippi the third of eight children born to Melvin and Carmell Lee. She married Billy Earl Nichols Nov. 19, 1977, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

At an early age, Betty began drawing and showing a talent for art. She attended Eastern Michigan University and eventually taught art in various schools, including Ebon Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. She traveled around the United States participating in art shows and galleries where she exhibited and sold her own paintings in all price ranges so many people could enjoy her work. She was a member of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta and a life-long member of the Church of Cassopolis.

Betty will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of forty-five years, Billy Nichols; one son, Billy E. Nichols, Jr.; four grandchildren, Sakari Nichols, Shalyiah Nichols, JaCoree Nichols, Shalyse Nichols; one sister, Carmen (Paul) Peake; two brothers, Gary Lee, Oscar (Shelly) Lee; two sisters-in-law, Teresa Lee, Mable Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Nikita Lee Nichols Holmes; four brothers, Marvin lee, Lawrence Lee, Melvin Lee, Jr., and William Lee.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, for the viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. (closed casket service) in Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl Street, Cassopolis, with the Reverend Eric Williams officiating.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Betty be made to LEE (League for Encouraging Empowerment), for Nikita Lee Nichols-Holmes Foundation, Post Office Box 293, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com