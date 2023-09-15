Mary F. Pastorick Published 3:58 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

May 29, 1946-Sept. 12, 2023

Mary Frances (Freestone) Pastorick, 77, of Marcellus, died peacefully in her sleep at home Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Her life began May 29, 1946, in Dowagiac, Michigan, the second of seven children born to Ernest and Annabell Freestone. She graduated in 1964 from Ross Beatty High School in Cassopolis. She married Louis Donald “Don” Pastorick April 1, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada by an Elvis impersonator. After thirty-four years together, he preceded her in death Feb. 4, 2023.

Mary and Don owned St. Joseph Pallet and Packaging and Pork Chop’s Diner in Marcellus. She was an exceptional cook, making many things from scratch. Mary greatly enjoyed the people who came into her restaurant, where she also enthusiastically displayed her love for the Detroit Tigers.

Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Dana (Chad) Benkert of West Des Moines, Iowa, Amanda (Buddy) Maggert of Marcellus; two sons, Carl Bombrys, Clay Bombrys both of Marcellus; step-daughters, Deborah J. (Rick) Spencer of Flowerfield Township, Robin (Jim) Cruickshank of Grand Ledge; step-son, Donald “Scott” Pastorick of Marcellus; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; thirteen step-great grandchildren; four sisters, Shirley Corbidge, Patricia “Pat” Alspaugh, Ernesteen “Diane” (Lee) Karn, Marcelene (Kurt) Steven, all of Cassopolis; one brother, Ernest Freestone, Jr. of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kylie Paige Benkert; one nephew, David Michael Steven; one brother Clinton Freestone; two brothers-in-law, Wesley Alspaugh, James Corbidge; one sister-in-law, Paula Freestone; two step-daughters, Kimberly Ellison, Leslie Blanchard; and her first husband, David Edward Bombrys.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. (Michigan time) in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan, with the Reverend Dr. Todd Benkert. Mary will be laid to rest in Howardsville Cemetery in Flowerfield Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com