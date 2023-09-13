Crystal Souers Published 6:58 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

April 13, 1972-Sept. 8, 2023

Crystal Ann Souers, 51, of Cassopolis, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Her life began April 13, 1972, in Welch, West Virginia the second of six children born to Virgil and Linda Hall.

Crystal enjoyed reading, watching movies, spending time with her children, and playing with the family cat, Sylvester. She was a longtime volunteer for Toys for Tots, dedicating countless hours to the community for over a decade. Crystal went above and beyond with her efforts to make sure Christmas was special for the kids within the community. She was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ in Cassopolis and worked at Statewide Aluminum in Elkhart.

Crystal will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Mackenzee Souers of Cassopolis, Abbiegaile Souers of Georgia; one son, Craig Alan Souers, II of Cassopolis; two sisters, Joy (Eric) Night of Goshen, Becky (Leo) Henkenius of Fort Wayne; one brother, Bobby Hall of Goshen; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents; two brothers, Keith Hall, Steven Hall; and one niece.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Sept.16, 2023, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon, in Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road (corner of M-60), Cassopolis, with Pastor Jeff Oliver officiating.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Crystal be made to her children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com