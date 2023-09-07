Robert Edward Overmyer Published 5:42 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Jan. 9, 1943-Sept. 5, 2023

Robert Edward Overmyer, 80, passed away on Sept. 5, at home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on Jan. 9, 1943, in Niles, Michigan to Glenn and Sophie (Grocki) Overmyer.

On June 6, 1964, he married the love of his life, the former Nila Voit. They had two children, Jennifer (Gary) Jones and Anthony (Rebecca) Overmyer, along with eight grandchildren: Hayley (Joe) Paquette, Camryn Olivia Jones, Faith Jones, Alec Jones, Julia Jones, Sophia Overmyer, Jacob Overmyer, and Zachary Overmyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Robert served in the US Navy during both the Vietnam War and the Cuban Missile Crisis and was an active member of VFW Post 2284 and American Legion Post 365.

Robert was a retired journeyman electrician and member of the IBEW Local 153 for over 50 years. He was also a member and past Master of the St. Peter’s Masonic Lodge #106 of Edwardsburg, MI and spent years as a volunteer providing transportation for children to the Shriners Children Hospital in Chicago. He was also very involved in the Edwardsburg Conservation Club in several aspects including serving on the board and as both a competitive shooter and hunters’ safety instructor for several years.

Those who knew Bob knew loyalty, generosity, adventure, and wisdom. He had a life filled with interests and hobbies including drag racing, photography, flying Cessna airplanes, building model cars and airplanes, coaching Little League baseball, running 5K and 10K races, backpacking, cross country skiing, road cycling, racketball, hunting, canoeing, and driving his ATVs on trails in northern Michigan. He and Nila spent many winters in Arizona and Texas enjoying life as snowbirds after his retirement.

Bob’s two greatest passions were traveling the United States and riding his motorcycles. He owned several RVs throughout his lifetime and took his family on trips out west every summer, which sparked a tradition that his children continue and his grandchildren enjoy to this day. He and Nila traveled over 300,000 miles over the course of approximately thirty years on the various Harley Davidson motorcycles they owned. They were active members of the Michiana Harley Owners Group in Elkhart for many years. During his early twenties Bob started racing motorcycles and continued to compete in races into his forties. Hair Scrambles and Enduros were the types of races he most enjoyed.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 10th from 2-5 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 11 from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept.11th at 11 a.m.., all at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. Burial will take place at Adamsville Cemetery.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Robert’s name to the organization Veterans Helping Veterans in care of the VFW Post 2284 at 69946 M62, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.

