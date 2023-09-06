Patricia L. Hayden Published 10:09 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Feb. 25, 1934-Sept. 4, 2023

Patricia L. Hayden, 89, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Her life began Feb. 25, 1934, the older of two children born to John and Lillian Williams.

She married James Fredrick Hayden June 5, 1955, in Cassopolis, Michigan. After sixty-five years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2021.

Patricia enjoyed gardening, golf, and entertaining her family. She was a great cook and especially enjoyed holidays with her children and grandchildren. She loved playing cards and board games when the grandchildren came to visit overnight.

Patricia will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (James) Schmid of Waterford, Michigan, Susan (William, II) Loux of Cassopolis, Sarah (Nick) Stanage of Cassopolis; one son, Douglas (Christie) Hayden of Cassopolis; nine grandchildren, Bryan Hayden, Jason (Erin) Hayden, Jenna (Larry) Dernay, Allison (David Talmadge) Schmid, Michael Schmid, Daniel (Mel) Stanage, Leslie Stanage, William (Stephanie) Loux, III, Samantha (Sean) Grant; ten great grandchildren, Emmalee Hayden, Olivia Hayden, Mallory Hayden, Gabrielle Hayden, Jacob Hayden, Alexis Dernay, Lauren Dernay, Isaiah Stanage, Hailey Stanage, Benjamin Talmadge, and one more on the way.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, John Williams.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, Sept.10, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. for a Graveside service in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis where she will laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Patricia be made to the Cassopolis United Methodist Church, 209 South Rowland Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com