Glenn Duncan

Oct. 25, 1939-Sept 4. 2023

Glenn W. Duncan, 83, of Dowagiac, passed away late Monday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2023, at his Michigan lake home that he loved so much surrounded by the people he loved.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1939, in Chicago, IL, the son of Glenn William and Marion F. (Hesek) Duncan. On Oct. 3, 1959, Glenn was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Eileen Caden. They had three children. Glenn was selflessly devoted to his wife and children. He was an outstanding father and loving grandfather. Glenn was a tireless worker, who ironically passed away on Labor Day.

Glenn was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many outdoor activities; including golf, hunting, fishing, drag-racing and snowmobiling.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years — Eileen Duncan; three children — Glenn (Sharon) Duncan, Michael (Linda) Duncan and Carol Duncan; five grandchildren — Kate Duncan, Sara (John) Schroeder, Andrew Duncan, Bruce (Stephanie) Fuentes and Hannah Fuentes; and three great-grandchildren — Terry and Taylor Fuentes and Kingston Montanez; and many close and true friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and sister — Glennette Ralston.

Per Glenn's wishes, cremation has taken place and his family will honor him privately. Inurnment will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Oak Lawn, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, MI.