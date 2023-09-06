Flora Waters Published 9:07 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Nov. 4, 1922-Sept. 4, 2023

Flora M. Waters of Dowagiac was Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 4, 2023, at the age of 100 years and 10 months, at Corewell Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph following a very brief illness. She was born Nov. 4, 1922, in Hayti, MO to the late Dotson Bowie and Sarah Nash Owens.

An 80-year resident of Dowagiac, she was the beloved wife of Joseph for 76 harmonious years, until his passing on May 9, 2014. She was the loving mother of Leroy (Yulonda Ward) of Benton Harbor and Larry (Adrienne) of Elm Grove, WI and the mother-in-law of Nancy of Muskegon and Joann of Lansing. Her memory will also be cherished by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Flora will be lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Henry, Milton, John (Joann) and James (Nancy) Waters; her grandson, Mark Waters; mother-in-law, Annie Waters; special aunt, Katie Lewis, who was like a mother to her; sisters, Clara Hobson and Emma Cushenberry; stepbrother, Walter Arrington; sisters-in-law, Eddie Mae (Northern) Sanders and Beatrice Smith.

Flora was a member of Second Baptist Church for 78 years, joining in 1945 shortly after relocating to Dowagiac with her husband and the young family they had started. She was the oldest member of the Church by both age and years of membership. Flora was a prayer warrior and faithful servant who held numerous leadership roles at the church and was its long-time treasurer. In 2002 in her honor, the Waters family gifted the church with funds that covered all costs associated with the remodel of the vestibule and installation of a full-service elevator.

Flora was a virtuous woman who can be described as written in Galatians 5:22-23 which references the fruit of the Spirit: ‘love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and self-control.’ Each of these fruits was abundant in her life while bearing bountiful blessings.

Most importantly, she cherished her family who will deeply miss her along with all those whose lives she touched. Special thanks to the family members and friends for their unwavering love and continuous support and prayers.

A service in celebration of Flora’s life will be held at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Second Baptist Church, 203, S. Paul St, Dowagiac, where friends may visit with her family from 11 a.m., until the time of services. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial donations in Flora’s name may be directed to Second Baptist Church or a charity of one’s choice.

The memories of our precious Flora Waters will live on in our hearts and souls for all eternity. Life is not forever, “Eternal” life is forever.

